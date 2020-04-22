Impact Harrisburg offering grants to small businesses in need amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The organization is offering $10,000 grants as a part of its Neighborhood Business Stabilization Program.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Small Businesses in Harrisburg have the opportunity for some much needed relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Impact Harrisburg is offering $10,000 grants with their Neighborhood Business Stabilization Program, with the goal of helping small businesses in the area survive the after-effects of the ongoing public health emergency.

This is specifically for city-licensed businesses who have recently reported under $1,000,000 in annual gross revenue. To be eligible, a business must also show a projected monthly decline in revenue of at least 25% due to COVID-19. The organization also says a strong preference will be given to businesses who are owned and operated by city residents, or Minority, Women, or Disadvantaged Enterprises.

Grant funds must be used for eligible activities to provide emergency operating relief, including paying rent or mortgage, utilities, and outstanding vendor invoices.

The application process will open on Friday April 24th, and close when funds run out.

Applicants can expect to hear back on or before May 7th with a decision.

Required documentation to apply includes most up to date City Business Privilege, Mercantile Tax Returns, and a copy of a valid photo I.D. showing your most current address.