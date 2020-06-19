Multi-year illegal vehicle sales, fraud investigation across Dauphin & Lancaster Counties ends in 23 facing charges

23 people are facing charges in connection to illegal vehicle sales activities, tax fraud, and welfare fraud.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Following a lengthy investigation that took over two years--Pennsylvania State Police announcing Friday that 23 people have been charged in connection with illegal vehicle sales activities tax fraud and welfare fraud.

The alleged crimes spanned from March 1, 2017 until December 31, 2019.

In January 2018, State Police say they began investigating illegal vehicle sales that were being made via social media advertising on Facebook, Craiglist, OfferUp and other platforms.

Authorities say that people were posing as licensed salesperson or private citizens were seen advertising an "excessive number of vehicles" across social media.

Police found that some social media users in Lancaster County were advertising dozens of vehicles for sale each week.

Officials noticed that in some of the pictures of the vehicles being offered for sale that the displayed Pennsylvania registration plates did not belong to the vehicle. Some also had fraudulent inspection stickers.

According to state police, some of the people advertised on social media that they were a car dealership when they were not, and offered potential customers dealer services like warranties and financing options when no such services actually existed.

Police were able to determine the owners of the social media accounts, and discovered that none of those people had a Pennsylvania Dealer or Salesperson license from the Pennsylvania Department of State.

It was found that these individuals were dealership wholesale vehicle auction representatives that lied and said they were representing dealerships from outside the state.

The Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster Vehicle Fraud Investigation Unit learned that these fictitious salespersons were representing the following companies:

County Motors, out of Missouri

Champ Motors, out of Texas

Half-AMill Autos, out of Ohio

Ultra Ridez, out of Texas

After contacting the respective states of those dealerships, police found that those dealerships had been started by out-of-state residents.

Police found that Ricardo Robinson, of Maryland, started County Motors in June of 2016.

Herbert Christian III, of New York, began Half-AMill Autos in June 2017, while Kurtis Danquah of Pennsylvania began Ultra Ridez in October 2017.

Finally, Darryl Champ of Maryland began Champ Motors in November 2017.

They were licensed by the states as wholesale vehicle dealers, meaning that the dealerships could buy, sell or trade vehicles at wholesale vehicle auctions, but not to individuals.

They appeared at the following auctions in Lancaster and Dauphin Counties:

America’s Auto Auction Lancaster, Lancaster County

Garden Spot Auto Auction, Lancaster County

CarMax Auto Auction, Lancaster County

Manheim-PA Auto Auction, Lancaster County

Manheim-Keystone Auto Auction, Dauphin County

Police say that the owners of the dealerships formed a structured and corrupt organization.

Robinson of County Motors allegedly teamed up with Marcus and Dionne Skinner to recruit members to join their criminal organization, police say.

The trio allegedly solicited friends and people working at auctions, such as detailers or drivers, to join County Motors by promising them a dealer license and full access to wholesale vehicle auctions.

Instead of a dealer license, members weer provided with an Auction ACCESS card, which allows dealerships to enter auctions on behalf of dealers and perform other functions.

However, police note that it does not permit them to buy cars and sell them to citizens.

Police say that prospective members of the organization paid between $2,000 and $3,000 to join, and then a monthly fee nicknamed "rent" of $250 to maintain the Auction ACCESS card.

Then, members would allegedly buy cars at auctions,drive them home, and begin advertising them on social media.

Police say that the vehicles were then sold to unsuspecting citizens.

Officials say that the same membership method was utilized for Half-AMill, Ultra Ridez, and Champ Motors.

According to the police release, in some cases, the cars that were sold were unsafe. Consumers would allegedly attempt to contact the seller, who they believed was a licensed salesperson from a dealership, but would never have a call returned.

Police say that the members of the criminal organizations defrauded citizens who purchased their vehicles by having them report to PennDOT a sale price less than they actually paid for the vehicle.

Authorities noted that fictitious plates were used to transport vehicles to and from the auctions, to take customers on test drives, and in some cases, to sell the vehicles.

Members forged fraudulent state forms and bills of sale to create the appearance that the sale was completed by a dealership, police say.

After County Motors had its license revoked by Missouri and AuctionACCESS for fraud, police say many of the members followed Marcus and Dionne Skinner to Champ Motors, where illegal activities continued. Some members of County Motors are also said to have joined the other organizations as well.

In total, County Motors and its members profited by at least $1.4 million on vehicle sales alone.

Police estimate that the County Motors organization leadership made between $100,000 and $125,000 per year from membership fees alone.

Champ Motors was determined to have earned $227,700, Ultra Ridez made $76,915, and Half-AMill Autos earned $70,099.

PennDOT's Risk Management Office was provided with a list of vehicles that members sold at auctions. Their investigation revealed that the majority of the vehicles were sold to citizens who were unknowingly defrauded.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue investigated all the vehicle transactions along with company and individual tax records, and found multiple cases of fraud and falsified returns.

Police say in three cases, illegal reporting was done so individuals could illegally continue to collect public welfare.

The Pennsylvania Office of the State Inspector General investigated those acts of fraud, and found that Juan Yurnet, Martha Moore, and Dashaun Guzman had concealed their illegal vehicle sales income in order to continue to received welfare, including food stamps and medical benefits.

Police say Yurnet received $39,835 from May 1, 2017 to September 30, 2019 he wouldn't have been eligible for had he reported the $367,150 he made in vehicle sales during that time frame.

Moore received $55,958.37 from April 1, 2017 to September 30, 2019 while her live-in boyfriend, Guzman, conspired to commit the fraud by falsifying statements to the Department of Human Services. Police say the duo made $261,405 in less than two years from illegal vehicle sales.

As a result of the investigation, 23 people are facing charges:

1. Marcus Bruce Skinner (Leader of County Motors and Champ Motors)

B/N-Male, 50 years of age

Reisterstown, MD

Charged with: Corrupt Organizations; Conspiracy to Commit Corrupt Organizations; Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities; Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practice; Conspiracy to Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practice; Criminal Use of Communication Facility; Altered, Forged or Counterfeit Documents and Plates; Taxation - Failure to Collect and Pay State Income Tax; Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Board of Vehicles Act Violations.

2. Dionne Renee Skinner (Leader of County Motors and Champ Motors)

B/N-Female, 50 years of age

Reistertown, MD

Charged with: Corrupt Organizations; Conspiracy to Commit Corrupt Organizations; Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practice; Conspiracy to Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practice; Taxation - Failure to Collect and Pay State Income Tax; Board of Vehicles Act Violations.

3. Ricardo Mancini Robinson (Owner of County Motors)

B/N-Male, 50 years of age

Silver Spring, MD

Charged with: Conspiracy to Commit Corrupt Organizations; Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practice; Taxation - Failure to Pay Corporate Tax; Taxation - Failure to Collect and Pay State Income Tax; Taxation - Failure to File Employer Withholding Tax Return; Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License.

4. Herbert Christian III (Owner of Half-AMill Auto)

W/N-Male, 26 years of age

Bay Shore, NY

Charged with: Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practice; Conspiracy to Commit Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practice; Tampering with Public Records; Taxation - Failure to Collect and Pay State Income Tax; Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Board of Vehicles Act Violations.

5. Darryl Champ (Owner of Champ Motors)

B/N-Male, 50 years of age

Glen Burnie, MD

Charged with: Corrupt Organizations; Conspiracy to Commit Corrupt Organizations; Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practice; Taxation - Failure to Collect and Pay State Income Tax; Taxation - Failure to File Employer Withholding Tax Return; Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Board of Vehicles Act Violations.

6. Kurtis Kofi Danquah (Owner of Ultra Ridez)

B/N-Male, 29 years of age

Marietta, PA

Charged with: Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practice; Conspiracy to Commit Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practice; Tampering with Public Records; Taxation - Failure to Collect and Pay State Income Tax; Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Board of Vehicles Act Violations.

7. Dashaun Kenneth Guzman (Leader/Recruiter of County Motors and Champ Motors)

B/H-Male, 29 years of age

Lancaster, PA

Charged with: Corrupt Organizations; Conspiracy to Commit Corrupt Organizations; Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities; Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practice; Conspiracy to Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practice; Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Welfare Fraud; Tampering with Public Records; Criminal Use of Communication Facility; Taxation - Fraudulent or False Return; Taxation - Fails to Collect and Remit Sales Tax; Taxation - Fails to File Personal Income Tax Return; Trademark Counterfeiting; Tampering with Records; Altered, Forged or Counterfeit Documents and Plates; Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Board of Vehicles Act Violations.

8. Martha Lorraine Moore (Member of County Motors and Champ Motors)

W/N-Female, 27 years of age

Lancaster, PA

Charged with: Conspiracy to Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practice; Fraudulent Attainment of Food Stamp Assistance (SNAP); Fraudulent Obtainment of Medical Assistance; Theft by Deception; Tampering with Public Records; Taxation - Fraudulent or False Return; Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Unsworn Falsification to Authorities; Board of Vehicles Act Violation.

9. Juan “Johnny” Yurnet, Jr. (Member/Recruiter of County Motors, Half-AMill Autos, and Ultra Ridez)

W/H-Male, 39 years of age

Lancaster, PA

Charged with: Corrupt Organizations; Conspiracy to Commit Corrupt Organizations; Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities; Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practice; Tampering with Public Records; Fraudulent Attainment of Food Stamp Assistance (SNAP); Fraudulent Obtainment of Medical Assistance; Theft by Deception; Taxation - Fraudulent or False Return; Taxation - Fails to Collect and Remit Sales Tax; Taxation - Fails to File Personal Income Tax Return; Unsworn Falsification to Authorities; Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Board of Vehicles Act Violations.

10. Justin Eric Range (Member of County Motors and Half-AMill Autos)

W/N-Male, 38 years of age

Marietta, PA

Charged with: Corrupt Organizations; Conspiracy to Commit Corrupt Organizations; Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities; Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practice; Tampering with Public Records; Theft by Deception; Taxation - Fraudulent or False Return; Taxation - Fails to Collect and Remit Sales Tax; Taxation - Files a False or Fraudulent Personal Income Tax Return; Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Board of Vehicles Act Violations.

11. Rafael “Ralphy” Benito Soto (Member of County Motors)

W/H-Male, 39 years of age

Lancaster, PA

Charged with: Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practice; Tampering with Public Records; Taxation - Files a False or Fraudulent Personal Income Tax Return; Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Board of Vehicles Act Violations.

12. Carlos Alfredo Ramos-Lebron (Member of Champ Motors)

W/H-Male, 29 years of age

Lancaster, PA

Charged with: Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practice; Tampering with Public Records; Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Board of Vehicles Act Violation.

13. Miguel Acevedo-Hernandez (Member of County Motors)

W/H-Male, 38 years of age

Reading, PA

Charged with: Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practice; Tampering with Public Records; Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Taxation - Files a False or Fraudulent Personal Income Tax Return; Board of Vehicles Act Violations.

14. Travis Centel Washington (Member of County Motors)

B/H-Male, 35 years of age

Baltimore, MD

Charged with: Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Board of Vehicles Act Violation.

15. Dano J. Delacruz (Member of County Motors)

W/N-Male, 27 years of age

Lancaster, PA

Charged with: Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Taxation - Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat Personal Income Tax; Board of Vehicles Act Violation.

16. Nicholas Kinkade Dalton (Member of County Motors)

B/N-Male, 34 years of age

Parkville, MD

Charged with: Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Board of Vehicles Act Violation.

17. Christine Marie Jordan (Member of County Motors)

W/N-Female, 28 years of age

Lititz, PA

Charged with: Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practices; Theft by Deception; Tampering with Public Records; Criminal Use of Communication Facility; Taxation - Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat Personal Income Tax; Altered, Forged or Counterfeit Documents and Plates; Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Board of Vehicles Act Violations.

18. Alex Montanez (Member of County Motors)

W/N-Male, 42 years of age

Lancaster, PA

Charged with: Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practices; Taxation - Fails to File Personal Income Tax Return; Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Board of Vehicles Act Violations.

19. Keven Perez Ayala (Member of Champ Motors)

W/H-Male, 36 years of age

Reading, PA

Charged with: Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practices; Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Board of Vehicles Act Violations.

20. Robert Donta Christmas (Member of County Motors and Champ Motors)

B/N-Male, 44 years of age

Lancaster, PA

Charged with: Deceptive and Fraudulent Business Practices; Tampering with Public Records; Taxation - Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat Personal Income Tax; Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License.

21. Mariano Perez (Member of Ultra Ridez)

W/H-Male, 63 years of age

Lancaster, PA

Charged with: Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Board of Vehicles Act Violation.

22. Victor Elvim Acevedo-Cortes (Member of Champ Motors)

W/H-Male, 31 years of age

Reading, PA

Charged with: Impersonating a Holder of a Professional or Occupational License; Board of Vehicles Act Violation.





23. Brandon Junior Carrasquillo (Member of Champ Motors)

W/H-Male, 25 years of age

Reading, PA