Free pancakes available at IHOP for National Pancake Day

On Feb. 28, guests can head to IHOP for a free stack of buttermilk pancakes.

YORK, Pa. — Tuesday is National Pancake Day, and IHOP has a sweet offering for all guests to celebrate.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., IHOP will celebrate their 16th National Pancake Day, and anyone who visits a participating restaurant will receive one free short stack of three buttermilk pancakes.

IHOP also said for the first time ever, IHOP Rewards Members will get two times the PanCoins with any additional items purchased. So you might as well order some bacon and sausage with your flapjacks.