Police want to identify two suspects wanted in shots fired incident

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York want to identify two suspects who they say may have been involved in a shots fired incident on March 29.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. on March 29, in the 600 block of East Market Street.
York City police believe the pair fled the scene in a gray four-door car.
There is a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of one or both of the suspects.
Anyone with information, or surveillance video that can help identify the suspects, is asked to contact the York City Police Department.