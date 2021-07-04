Police want to identify two suspects wanted in shots fired incident

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on March 29, in the 600 block of East Market Street.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York want to identify two suspects who they say may have been involved in a shots fired incident on March 29.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on March 29, in the 600 block of East Market Street.

York City police believe the pair fled the scene in a gray four-door car.

There is a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of one or both of the suspects.