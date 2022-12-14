'I would hate that' - Students react to possible TikTok ban

New legislation on the table could put an end to the scrolling on the popular social media platform.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The social media app TikTok is known for grabbing users' attention with videos of all kinds, sometimes sucking them in for hours.

"Probably no more than an hour or two. But I know some of my friends use it three or four hours a day."

"Usually, like, two hours"

But new legislation on the table could put an end to the scrolling.

The bi-partisan bill has the potential to ban the Chinese-owned platform TikTok in the United States due to fears the app could be used to spy on Americans.

Newswatch 16 went to Wilkes University to ask students what they think.

"When you're banning it, it sets an interesting precedent for it. Banning a whole social media platform, there might be good reasoning for it, but does it set a precedent that you're going to ban a whole platform that people use for communication? Well, how far can you extend that precedent?" said senior Jeremy Van Auken.

Whether you love or hate TikTok, students at Wilkes tell Newswatch 16 if the app were to get banned, they wouldn't be too upset about it.

"Personally, to me, it doesn't bother me because I don't use it that much, but I know some of my friends will be annoyed," said sophomore Joshua Garced.

"I think I'd be indifferent to it; I don't think it deserves to be banned, but I'm not sure why this time it would be banned," said student Julian Hosty.

"I don't really understand the point of it. My time is pretty much centered around my major and moving on with my career in life, so I really don't need to stop and watch 30-second videos of people dancing," said senior Courtney Novak.

Others don't want to see the app go away.

"I would hate that because I wouldn't know what to do with my free time. That is what I do when I don't have anything to do, I'm just like, 'Oh, I'll scroll through Tik Tok,'" said sophomore Sierra Hines.

"I didn't really take it seriously like I don't know, they say it all the time, so I don't think it's really going to happen. But I don't know, it would be upsetting if they did because it is something I use a lot," explained sophomore Jenna Baron.

It's unclear when the bill may move forward, but it's unlikely to happen before the end of the year.