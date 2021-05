Three tractor-trailers and several passenger vehicles were involved, according to dispatch.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crashed has closed all lanes in I-83 southbound Friday evening, according to emergency dispatch.

Dispatch said the crash happened near exit 87 shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Three tractor-trailers and several passenger vehicles were involved, according to dispatch.

Three people were taken to the hospital. Dispatch said there is no word on the extent of their injuries.