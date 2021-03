One person is being taken to the hospital following the crash, emergency dispatch said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — I-83 northbound near exit 24 has been closed following a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in York County, emergency dispatch said.

The crash happened at around 2:20 p.m. near exit 28 northbound in Conewago Township, dispatch said.

A person was trapped in their vehicle but has been released. The individual is on their way to the hospital, according to dispatch.