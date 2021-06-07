HVAC technician warns of dangers of not keeping up with yearly maintenance

He says a lot of homeowners put off maintenance work until it's too hot or too cold.

YORK, Pa. — On a normal day, HVAC technician Rich Palmer services about 5 to 10 AC units.

"It's extremely busy on the hotter days," said Palmer.

Palmer can work on up to 15 units per day.

He says a lot of homeowners put off maintenance work until it's too hot or too cold.

"You know people don't have their unit serviced regularly so sometimes that can put a burden on us as far as the amount of repairs that need to be done, of course puts a lot of stress on the systems as well," said Palmer.

He says this was amplified by the pandemic, because he says a lot people weren't comfortable having anyone in their home.

"But as we saw here today, maintenance is key to keeping your system up and running," said Palmer.

Palmer says the best advice he can give people is to avoid waiting until last minute.

He says ideally people should be doing ac maintenance work by spring and heating maintenance work by the fall.

"All air conditioning companies are pushing to get as many service calls as they can get done but sometimes it can be an attack on your unit, your pets, your family," said Palmer.

Palmer says his least favorite part of the job during the hot summer days is having to work in scorching hot attics.