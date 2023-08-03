Making sure your HVAC system is ready for summer | Home Smart

One major step you can take to transition your home from winter to spring is by making sure your HVAC system is ready for the warmer weather.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Spring is nearly here, and summer is on the way!

The system is required to keep your home cool, and professionals with Lancaster Plumbing & Heating say keeping up with the air filter in your heating and cooling system is one of the most important things you can do.

Eric Bowman of Lancaster Plumbing & Heating explained that changing the air filter in the system is an important step.

"It's the most common overlooked thing that people sometimes forget," Bowman explained. "It's out of sight, out of mind, and that's one of the biggest causes of failures on HVAC equipment."