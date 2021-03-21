Brother and sister dance it out to raise awareness of Down syndrome

Hunter, 7, is starting a fundraiser to help improve his sister's life, who has Down syndrome, and celebrate the accomplishments of people with disabilities.

HALIFAX, Pa. — Hunter Sweigard, 7, and his sister Harmony, 5, are taking the internet by storm. The dynamic duo, of Halifax, is raising awareness of World Down Syndrome Day on Sunday. Hunter wanted to start a fundraiser for his sister Harmony, who has Down syndrome, and for other people with disabilities in his area.

At 3:21pm on Sunday, the brother and sister duo will dance it out on Facebook live to celebrate the abilities and accomplishments of people with Down syndrome. They are calling the fundraiser “Hunter’s Dance Challenge.

“It’s amazing!” Harmony exclaimed

“I love to dance all the time with Harmony and listen to music. My dad puts on country music and me and Harmony like to dance to it and sing to it. I love my sister,” said Hunter.

“Individuals with Down syndrome, we want them to recognize that they can achieve all goals they put out for themselves,” said Marlo Sweigard, the siblings’ mother. “We want them in the workforce. They live such a productive life and the more awareness that we can get out there for our loved ones, the sky is the limit”

The family is hoping to raise money for Harmony’s Heroes through an organization called A Bounce Forward (ABF). ABF works with local charities and families to help children, people with disabilities and so much more.

“We’re partnering with Harmony and Hunter with their dance challenge just to give back and make a positive difference for those with disabilities,” said Rose Brown, of Harrisburg, who works for ABF. “We support several different pillars in the organization, but we’re really blessed to focus on Harmony and Hunter with their dance challenge.”

Using the money raised from the event, Harmony's Heroes will plan to host events that include taking kids horseback riding, helping to pay for children's swimming lessons and finding more therapies for people with special needs.

Hunter and Harmony will go live on ABF’s Facebook Page Sunday afternoon at 3:21pm. They encourage anyone who sees them go live on Sunday to make a video of their own and challenge four of their friends to a dance—creating a domino effect that reaches families everywhere.

“No donation is too small. One dollar goes a long way and hopefully we’re going to touch millions of people with this dance challenge,” said Sweigard.

Click here to see Hunter's Dance Challenge on Facebook.