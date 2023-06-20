Hundreds welcome 'Chutes & Ladders' playground to Harrisburg

A classic board game is coming to life in the form of a new playground.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's mayor and city council members welcomed families to a brand new playground at Reservoir Park on Tuesday.

"This is innovation and creativity at its best," said Mayor Wanda Williams.

The new "Chutes & Ladders" playground is based on the popular board game. A walking path weaves through the hillside with plenty of chances for kids to climb up or slide down.

It took two and a half years of design and construction to bring this one-of-a-kind playground to Harrisburg.

"To build something like this on a fifty foot slope, to make it accessible, inclusive and have the holding power that it does, it's really a remarkable feat," said Scott Lean, a direct sales representative at Kompan, the company behind the playground's design.

It's a welcome addition for Harrisburg area parents who say they've been eager to find a good place for their kids to play.

"We have four little ones, so it's definitely a place where can bring them and let them run around and explore," said Chad Burger from Mount Joy. "We heard they're going to expand some more, so it seems like a really great experience."

Others hope the new playground encourages kids to get active.

"I think I get asked every day, can we play on the iPad? Can we play on the Switch? No, go outside and play," said Sarah Keefer of Harrisburg. "We grew up playing outside. This is wonderful. It's a great opportunity for them to be able to get outside, stretch their legs, get some fresh air."