Community peacefully march during Black Lives Matter protest in Hummelstown

People gathered to share their voices and messages.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — A Dauphin County community peacefully marched in solidarity with the black lives matter movement on Saturday.

Hundreds of people gathered to make their voices heard during the Hummelstown protest.

The protest started at noon with people taking a knee and 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence, the time George Floyd was pinned to the ground by a police officer before he died.

Demonstrators then peacefully marched from the Hummelstown square to the Herbert A. Schaffner Memorial Park.

"People are here to support," said protester and local pastor, Hank Johnson, "but people are also here because they are tired and they realize that we need to make a change."

"We need to support everyone and get to the support of everyone in America," said Dee DeVincenzo, "So we are going in a positive direction, but the protests must happen. Action must happen at the political level and hopefully, we can get there."

The protest featured several guest speakers.

People signed a petition at the park to organize a town hall for officials to speak about racial issues.