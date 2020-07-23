Humane Pennsylvania's annual Walk for the Animals to be held virtually

Concerns over large crowds gathering for the annual Walk for the Animals has led to a big change for this year's walk.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Every September, thousands of people and their four-legged companions gather to support homeless animals across Pennsylvania. However, this year's walk will look a little different. Even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Humane Pennsylvania was on the frontlines, making sure animals were being fed.

“One of the main reasons that animals come into the shelter is food insecurity. So if we can be the bridge for that gap, we would like to be. We would like for you to keep that animal in its home where it is loved," Lauren Henderson, Director of Events & Corporate Relations at Humane Pennsylvania, explains.

Since mid-March, Humane Pennsylvania and its hospitals have stayed open, housing and adopting pets, providing emergency veterinary care, and distributing over 238,000 pounds of pet food.

Henderson says, “We were actually designated as sort of the emergency distribution center for Pennsylvania.”

Now, Humane Pennsylvania needs your help. They want you to take part in the 43rd Annual Walk for the Animals & Walktoberfest. This year, you can join in on the fun from the comfort of your own home!

“The walk is one of our largest fundraisers that we do the entire year so that’s obviously taking a little bit of a hit this year just because it feels different," Henderson says.

The big change is the virtual aspect of the walk, but in many ways, it’s still the same. This year’s walk will cover much more ground, allowing participants to walk wherever they want over the course of three days.

Henderson says, “So folks can go out one day – the walk is normally on a Saturday – so if they want to go out Saturday that’s absolutely fine. If they want to do all 3 days, that’s even better.”

By registering for the Walk and raising funds, supporters will make a life and death difference for thousands of animals. Plus, you get some awesome gear along with your registration!

“So we have Spike and Tilly and these are our mascots. We change their attire to match whatever our event is – so this year they have little masks on which is really cute," Henderson explains, talking about the graphic design of this year's t-shirt and sweatshirt.

By going virtual, the Walk has been able to expand its footprint, reaching states across the country.

Henderson says, “That’s been the most exciting part -- it’s just seeing this grow because don’t have to be specific to a certain region to participate. You can be anywhere and still help the animals in need.”

Grab your sneakers, keep your distance, wear your mask and join Humane Pennsylvania from wherever you are for the 43rd Annual Virtual Walk for the Animals & Walktoberfest, this weekend, from July 24 to July 26th.