Su-purr Bowl Sunday waives adoption fees for felines in need of homes

LANCASTER, Pa. — Many people celebrated the Super Bowl by finding a loving home for shelter cats.
The Humane League of Lancaster County hosted its first annual "Su-purr Bowl Sunday."
The event invites people looking for pets to adopt a cat without having to pay adoption fees.
The organization started the event to spotlight all of its felines needing a a place to call home.
"The 'Su-purr Bowl' event we are holding today, is essentially finding all of our cats and kittens that we have in house homes," said animal care coordinator, Brandea Taylor, "We have four adults in our main section available and four kittens available. But we're still doing what we need to do for the community that assists them with the re-homing process."
To check out a list of pets available for adoption at The Humane League of Lancaster County, click here.