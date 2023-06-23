x
Youths find human remains while fishing at Reservoir Park

The Dauphin County Coroner's Office confirmed that the bones found by youths fishing at Reservoir Park were, in fact, human remains.
Credit: WPMT FOX43

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Highspire Police Department is investigating after human remains were found at Reservoir Park yesterday.

Highspire Public Safety Director, Mark Stonbraker, says some youths were fishing at the reservoir when they found bones in a heavily-wooded section of the park. The Dauphin County Coroner's Office confirmed that the bones were, in fact, human remains.

Authorities have not yet identified the remains.

Citizen’s Fire Company #1, of Highspire, assisted in clearing the brush to access the location and provided lighting so that the Highspire Police Department and the Dauphin County Forensics Team could begin processing the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

