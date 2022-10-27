x
Human remains found in Cumberland County those of deceased Throop man

The remains have since been identified as those of Mathew N. Malanowicz, 59, of Throop, Pa. He was last seen jumping off the George Wade Bridge in 2015.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office reports that human remains were found between the Susquehanna River and the Enola Railroad Yards in West Fairview on Wednesday. 

The East Pennsboro Police Department told the coroner's office that the remains were found around noon on Oct. 26. 

The remains have since been identified as those of Mathew N. Malanowicz, 59, of Throop, Pennsylvania. 

Malanowicz was last seen jumping off the George Wade Bridge in Harrisburg on Jan. 10, 2015. His body had never been recovered. 

