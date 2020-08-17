HU students help video game company playtest game

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A handful of Harrisburg University students are helping THQNORDIC, a major video game company, play test one of its latest games.
The interactive media students had the chance to serve as user-experience research interns on the game.
They worked with the game's producer and gained hands-on training.
Dr. Adams Greenwood-Ericksen, Harrisburg University User Experience Center director, said the opportunity offers great benefits to students in the center.
"The idea behind the UXC is that we bring in real-world projects, that could be apps, websites, in this case, video games, and then our students in the interactive media and computer science programs get the chance to actually interact with those products, test them, work on them before they go out into the world," said Dr. Greenwood-Ericksen, "Ultimately, this is about getting students in the Harrisburg University community the chance to apply the skills they've learned in the classroom in a real-world environment."
The students had already collaborated with the video game company on a previously released video game, which led them to this second experience.