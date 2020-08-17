HU students help video game company playtest game

"The idea behind the UXC is that we bring in real-world projects, that could be apps, websites, in this case, video games, and then our students in the interactive media and computer science programs get the chance to actually interact with those products, test them, work on them before they go out into the world," said Dr. Greenwood-Ericksen, "Ultimately, this is about getting students in the Harrisburg University community the chance to apply the skills they've learned in the classroom in a real-world environment."