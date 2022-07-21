How workers battle heat as they prepare last-minute details for York State Fair

Stacey Gerthoffer has been a ride operator for 19 years. She said working in the heat is tough, no matter how many years you’ve been doing it.

With only one day away from the York State Fair, workers said that while they're used to hot weather conditions, they added that it never gets any easier.

“The heat can really get us, because we’re working all the time, setting up and then when we tear down," said Gerthoffer.

Stacey says there are a few things they do to stay cool.

“We have coolers of water, we take rags and wet them and then put them over our head. We stay cool as much as we can, we drink plenty of water," said Gerhoffer.

Organizers at the York State Fair say they make sure everyone working at the fair can get some fresh air.

“All of our workers do get a break, we also have a commissary where people can get ice and water," said Montgomery Stambaugh, the Marketing and Communications Director at the York State Fair.

They also have areas in the fair where people will be able to stop if they need a moment to cool down.

“We have two conditioned tents which were provided by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, we have several misting tents throughout the ground as well as shaded spots and cover spots. Multiple buildings, including the Weis Markets Arena, all Trans Memorials East & West, Old Main & Horticulture Hall are all air-conditioned," said Stambaugh.

Organizers said they’re expecting more people to attend the fair this year despite the weather.