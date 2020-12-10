How to track your mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania

There are two ways to track your mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania, both requiring internet.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — So far, more than 2.5 million Pennsylvanians have requested mail-in ballots. Some of those people have questions like, where their ballot is, if their county board of elections office sent their ballot or receive it. There are two ways to track your ballot:

Informed delivery through USPS

Department of State website

Informed Delivery

You can sign up for Informed Delivery on USPS.com. It lets you preview your mail before it arrives at your home. The Postal Service will send you pictures of your mail so, you'll be able to see what will be arriving.

Department of State website

On PAvoterservices.pa.gov you can track your ballot. You'll need to enter your first and last name, birthdate and county you live in. It will then show you ballot results; the type of ballot you requested, when the application was received, processed, mailed, and the voted ballot received back to your county bureau of elections office.

Many county elections offices began mailing out ballots earlier this month. York County, for example, mailed theirs out last week. They are asking anyone who requested a mail-in ballot to wait 10-14 days to receive theirs before contacting the county elections office. If you requested a mail-in ballot but don't feel like you have enough time to mail it back, you can drop it off at your county elections office. Some counties, like Dauphin County, have secure ballot drop boxes.