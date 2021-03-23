Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic begins in Dauphin County

HACC'S campus is serving as the site of the drive-thru clinic which at its peak plans to administer 2,000 vaccinations per day

Drivers lined up on HACC's campus as a first of its kind drive-thru mass vaccination clinic opened in Dauphin County.

The 'by appointment only' clinic in partnership with UPMC set the goal of administering nearly 700 Moderna doses Tuesday. Another 1,000 doses are expected to be administered on Wednesday.

"What you see here today is the culmination of nearly 6 months of preparation and planning," said Mike Pries, Dauphin Co. Commissioners.

Dauphin County officials plan to open more appointments March 30 & 31st but it is unclear at this time how many doses will become available.

To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination register here.

People with limited access to technology or who need assistance registering can call 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week

This woman and her husband both had COVID-19. Now, they're among the first in line to get their shots at Dauphin County's drive thru clinic that just opened today. @FOX43 at 4 and 5 #covid19 https://t.co/k0o92TZU8X pic.twitter.com/LbQVBBoYi5 — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) March 23, 2021

"Invitations are drawn from this clinic from those eligible individuals living within Dauphin Co. who have registered through UPMC's online registration system," said Lou Baverso, COO, UPMC Pinnacle.

The clinics run from 10am-4pm. Currently the HACC campus is not open to the public.