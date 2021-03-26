Pennsylvania will receive 135,000 fewer Johnson & Johnson shots than it expected. So what does that mean for schools?

PA Dept. of Health leaders had hoped to receive around 200,000 J&J shots in the next delivery. Instead, the state will receive around 65,000

Pennsylvania is celebrating a milestone of vaccinating 100,000 educators as it's also facing a reality of receiving far less doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine than it needs.

Pennsylvania Department of Health's Acting Secretary, Alison Beam, told FOX43 the state was expecting 200,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines by the end of March. But, it will only receive around 65,000 in the second round of deliveries.

"We will continue to advocate for more vaccine but I think it's our responsibility to fulfill our missions based on what we actually end up receiving," said Beam who said the delivery shortage was the result of manufacturing issues and expanded federal partnerships.

As of Friday morning, 102,161 educators had been vaccinated through 28 Intermediate Units. The state said around 17,000 of the state's 38,000 child care workers had been vaccinated.

“Vaccinating more than 100,000 teachers and staff in less than two weeks is a big step to help students return to the classroom and stay in school,” said Gov. Wolf.

The Governor and bipartisan COVID-19 task force announced nearly 3 weeks ago that school staff and child care workers would be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine. Districts are coordinating vaccinations through intermediate units as pharmacies are working directly with childcare centers.

Among those leading the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Capital Area Intermediate, which has vaccinated 7,172 people in just the past 12-13 days throughout 24 districts.