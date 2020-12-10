How to detect some of the top voting scams ahead of the 2020 general election

Law enforcement officials are warning voters about scams involving the upcoming election and sharing information on how to protect your personal data.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As we inch closer to November 3, local law enforcement officials have put out an alert about voting scams. Many people may become the target of voting scams between now and Election Day.

Lititz Borough Police said they have not received any reports of scams just yet, but issued a warning that scammers will likely try to capitalize on voter confusion by using fake campaign emails, calls or text messages.

The LBPD alert reminded voters not to give out banking or personally identifiable information to anyone who to requests it, never send this kind of information via email or text message, never open emails or attachments from someone you do not know and do not communicate with senders of unsolicited emails, phone calls or text messages.

With only 22 days until election day, expect to see more voting scams between now and November 3. Below are some examples of scams reported to @PAAttorneyGen. How to detect some of the top voting scams TONIGHT at 10:00 on @fox43 pic.twitter.com/wly0E8HSKP — Rachel Yonkunas (@RachelYonkunas) October 11, 2020

Safeguarding your vote and the 2020 general election has taken the national stage. The FBI, National Security Agency, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) are working with state and local partners to identify any potential threats. They said the voter is the last line of defense.

“We’re going to remain on the lookout for any threats and stand with our election partners to give them all the support they need at this critical time,” said CISA Director Christopher Krebs. “But, you can play a role too by being a prepared, participating and patient voter.”

Here’s how you can detect some of the top voting scams:

Check the sender field from any email you do not recognize

If you want to donate to a campaign, visit the official website instead of clicking on links shared through social media, email or text messages.

Don’t rely on Caller ID

Scammers can “spoof” the phone number of legitimate business to make it appear as though the call is genuine. Donations can be made over the phone, but be wary of callers asking for donations. Ask the caller for other donation options and don’t let them pressure you.

Never give out personal information

Don’t provide personal or credit card information to anyone calling you, especially someone claiming you can win a prize. Candidates rarely use prizes as an incentive.

Voter registration cannot be done by phone

Voter registration and voting in any Election cannot occur over the phone. To inquire about registration, the status of your registration or questions about voting, you can contact the Pennsylvania Department of State, Bureau of Commissions and Elections office at 717-787-5280.