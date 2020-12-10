How historic is the 2020 election? Just ask York County's oldest voter

101-year-old Anna Mae Snyder is the oldest active voter in York County

Anna Mae Snyder will celebrate her 102nd birthday on January 9, 2021.

But, first she will cast her 2020 ballot in the election November 3rd.

At 101-years-old Snyder holds the unique distinction as the oldest active voter in York County.

So Monday, York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler honored Snyder with a certificate of commendation, presenting it to her at Snyder's current residence at Powder Mill.

FOX43's Jamie Bittner spent the day with Snyder to ask her about her memories over the past 101-years and about her most memorable election. See Snyder's message for everyone on the importance of voting, on FOX43 news at 4 and 5.