How health officials will track adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines

Public health experts believe serious complications from the coronavirus vaccines are unlikely and said the benefits of vaccination outweigh the potential risks.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health will distribute 97,500 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 87 hospitals statewide, including 16 hospitals in South Central Pa.

As the first doses are administered, the number one question doctors are getting is: is it safe? Many people have asked if the vaccine can give them coronavirus. The simple answer is no because there are no live viruses in the vaccine shots, just like influenza shots.

“They’re completely incapable of giving you COVID-19,” said Patricia Stinchfield, President of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. “If you got COVID-19 for real right after getting the vaccine, it means you got the vaccine too late and it was already incubating in you when you got the vaccine.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will be tracking adverse reactions to the vaccines and there are several ways to do so. Patients can play a role by using tools like the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. It allows people to report negative side effects from a vaccine that they received. It is unclear if the CDC plans to create a public dashboard to display this data.

As the first #COVID19 vaccines are administered today, the number one question doctors are getting: is it safe? Here's Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at @ChildrensPhila, who is also a member of the @US_FDA's Vaccine Advisory Committee. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/E8J14vAklq — Rachel Yonkunas (@RachelYonkunas) December 14, 2020

“The second, and I think the most important, is something called the Vaccine Safety Datalink, which is sort of a computerized medical records system that involves about 12 million people, more than 500,000 children, where you’ll know who’s gotten the vaccine and who hasn’t,” said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccination Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) who is also a member of the FDA’s Vaccine Advisory Committee.

On Monday, Healthy Secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, issued an order to hospitals that requires providers to report information on who is vaccinated within 24 hours of vaccination. However, we are still learning about the vaccine and long-term side effects are unknown. Public health experts believe serious complications are unlikely and said the benefits of vaccination outweigh the potential risks.

“In this case, when we on the FDA’s Vaccine Advisory Committee, the question for us is not do we know everything? You never know everything. The question is, do we know enough to say that this vaccine appears to be safe and effective and that therefore its benefits outweigh what, at the moment, are its theoretical risks. That’s the question for us and that’s why we said yes on Thursday,” Dr. Offit said about the committee’s vote on Thursday to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use approval by the FDA.