How does the U.S. safely reopen the economy? Lawmaker holds roundtable discussion to tackle the issue

Lawmakers continue to debate how to open the economy amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

But, experts warn if people don't feel safe, that too could impact the economic rebound.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania held a virtual roundtable discussion with health and financial experts Wednesday to discuss strategies for reopening in a gradual safe, manner that emphasizes protection for vulnerable populations.

“The shutdown has imposed a massive cost. This is a healthcare cost. It’s an economic cost. It’s social costs. And, we recognize that in Congress," said Sen. Pat Toomey, (R) Pennsylvania. Sen. Toomey acknowledged actions Congress has already taken in the COVID-19 response. But, he said "I think it’s really essential to remember that massive government spending is no substitute for an economy”

Experts added, however, in order for the economy to grow people must also feel safe to leave their homes.

“If they don’t feel safe they’re not going to get back to going out to movies and other things like that,” said Dr. Mark McClellan of Duke University.

Many of the experts warned of a possible high rate of deaths if workers return without precautions. They stressed the need for more testing to lower the risk of outbreaks. They also suggested more contact tracing and a better rapid response to outbreaks when they happen.

“We should be thinking about just scaling up testing as fast as we can and simultaneously thinking about where can we get the biggest bang for our buck in using these,” said McClellan.

The experts admit, there is no roadmap to follow for reopening.

“We don’t know yet what policies are going to be best in containing communities, said McClellan.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey also weighed in on the issue of reopening the economy. He released this statement to FOX43:

“Politicians at all levels of government should defer to the expertise of public health professionals on how and when to re-open our economy. I support the approach outlined by Governor Wolf and Secretary Levine, which is based on safety and science, and consistent with the guidance of leading public health experts. We all would like to get the economy back up and running. Millions of Americans are currently out of work and kids are out of school. Small businesses are struggling. To safely return to normal, we must be guided by the experts. If we are not guided by the parameters set forth by public health professionals, we’re going to have an economy that will be shut down a lot longer.”

The roundtable discussion included:

· John P.A. Ioannidis, MD, C.F. Rehnborg Chair in Disease Prevention, Professor of Medicine, of Epidemiology and Population Health, and (by courtesy) of Biomedical Data Science, and of Statistics at Stanford Prevention Research Center; co-Director, Meta-Research Innovation Center at Stanford (METRICS).

· Mark McClellan, MD, PhD, Robert J. Margolis Professor of Business, Medicine, and Policy, founding Director of the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University

· Paul Romer, PhD, Professor of Economics, New York University