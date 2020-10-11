How do you count them? Mail-in ballot battle raises questions for counties

Counties must certify the results of the election by November 23

Counties are facing an issue over how to report results, as the US Supreme Court and the PA Department of State has issued an order to segregate mail-in ballots that were postmarked by November 3rd that arrived between November 4-6.

The latest guidance from the PA Department of State orders counties to separate ballots received after 8 pm Nov 3. that arrived between the 4-6 and to not include the result totals into the election management system.

That guidance followed an order by the US Supreme Court to ensure all counties in Pennsylvania were following the direction to segregate the ballots.

However, Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman pointed out, that raises an issue over how to publish the results and if the ballots will be ultimately counted into the certified results that must be completed by November 23rd.

"My position from the beginning and now and continuing to be until there's some change in the law that says these ballots are not legally cast ballots they are by definition legally cast ballots. It is very, choose my words carefully.... both from the US Supreme Court side and the Department of State side seems to be missing that fact. If there's a court ruling down the road that says that these ballots are not legally cast and finally determines the status of these ballots, whatever is done at that point I will follow the law," he said. "But, right now the law is that these ballots are legally cast. And as such they should be counted. They should be canvassed. And, those results should be made public."

Lancaster County leaders discussed how to separate the results of mail-in ballots received before November 3rd from those received after November 3rd. They said a scanner could be programmed to accept ballots from across the county to separately tally the results. In Lancaster, only 630 ballots were received after Nov. 3.

However, it is still unclear how counties will handle those results if the court does not make a ruling before November 23rd on if those votes will remain legal. That ruling would determine if the votes are counted in the certification totals.

"I think it's important for folks to understand what the US Supreme Court has done and what the Department of State has done. Because, I think there are serious questions in terms of taking these actions (to separate the votes) prior to the legal status of these ballots being determined," said Lehman.

Commissioner Josh Parsons expressed frustration over guidelines that he said, have kept changing. He said there has been conflicting guidance from the PA Department of State on top of ongoing litigation now in the US Supreme Court.

"Our goal is to just comply with the law in Lancaster County and make sure every legal vote is counted and no illegal votes are counted," he said.

Parsons added, for counties trying to run the elections it is very frustrating.

"The Department of State sent out guidance last night, which in my view is significantly different and backpedalling from what they've done before, saying to not add those totals into the complete vote total," he said.