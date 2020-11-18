How can you get a COVID-19 test? Learn what you need to know

Medical experts spoke to FOX43 about the multiple ways people can access COVID-19 testing

With COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in Pennsylvania and across the nation, more people are seeking ways to get tested.

How testing works at doctors offices and hospitals

Most health services are focusing testing efforts on people who are showing symptoms or those who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Penn State Health is providing drive-thru testing services that require a doctor's referral. Referrals for testing can be made through telehealth. Check Penn State Health's website to make an appointment.

Listen to Penn State Health Milton S Hershey Medical Center Dr. Chris DeFlitch provide his advice for any person who wants to get tested, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

How testing works at pharmacies

Some pharmacies are providing COVID-19 testing and providing over-the-counter testing kits. The FDA recently gave its first approval of an at-home COVID-19 test named Lucira.

Listen to Chuck Kray, pharmacist and owner of Hershey Pharmacy in Derry Township, Dauphin County discuss pharmacy access to tests, at-home COVID-19 tests, and the anticipated coronavirus vaccine.

Medical experts warn 'buyer beware' for anyone who chooses to buy a COVID-19 test online, recommending it is best to go to a medical professional for testing.

Learn what tests are and are not recommended by the FDA here.

Learn more about public testing in Pennsylvania here.