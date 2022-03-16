Red Cross assisting on scene of house fire in York County

According to York County 911 Dispatch, the Red Cross is responding to the scene of a house fire that broke out just before 1 a.m. in Windsor Borough.

YORK, Pa. — The Red Cross is assisting on the scene of a house fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in York County.

On March 16, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on the 100 block of W. Gay Street in Windsor Borough just before 1 a.m.

York 911 Dispatch confirmed there were no injuries and the scene was quickly upgraded to a working fire.

According to dispatch, the fire was marked under control by 1:30 a.m.

It is unknown at this time how many people were inside the home, or what caused the initial fire.

Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue is one of the responding units on scene.