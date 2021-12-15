House fire in York City leaves $100,000 in damages

Due to the hoarding conditions of the home, it took around 20 minutes to get the fire under control, according to York Fire Chief William Sleeger.

YORK, Pa. — A house fire in York City has left $100,000 in damages, according to York City Fire Chief William Sleeger.

Police responded to reports of a fire on the 900 block of Wayne Avenue at around 12 a.m. on Dec. 15.

There were two people at home at the time of the fire, but neither one of them was injured. They were displaced, however.

