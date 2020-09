The flames broke out around 2:20 a.m. on September 29 in the 100 block of E. Market St. in Williamstown.

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Williamstown.

According to emergency dispatch, the flames broke out around 2:20 a.m. on September 29 in the 100 block of E. Market St. in Williamstown.

Dispatch said that multiple homes have been affected by the fire.

There is no word on if anyone has been injured or the extent of any damage at this time.

