LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A home was destroyed after a late night house fire.

Crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Impounding Dam Road in West Manheim Township around 11:55 p.m. on August 5 for a reported house fire.

According to crews on scene, about 75 firemen took nearly an hour to get the fire under control.

The home has been deemed a total loss.