Emergency crews respond to scene of house fire in York County

According to officials, crews responded to the 9600 block of Ashwood Dr. in Springfield Township around 11:55 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a reported house fire.

Officials say that the fire started in the rear of the home before extending to the garage and roof.

Authorities say that everyone is out of the home, but a cat may be trapped inside.

There is no word on the extent of any damage at this time.