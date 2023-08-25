x
Firefighters rescue 13 pets from house fire

Fire crews were able to save all 13 pets from the fire.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters rescued 13 pets from a Franklin County house fire on Thursday.

According to the Franklin Fire Company, crews were dispatched to a home on the 600 block of Brookens Road in Greene Township around 2:00 p.m. on Aug. 24 for a report of a house fire.

The fire company says the initial call came from the homeowner and advised that they were not home, but there were four dogs and 9 cats trapped inside.

Upon arrival, crews say they saw heavy smoke pouring out from the home, but they were able to rescue all 13 pets and extinguish a fire found in the kitchen.

Here is the bodycam film of that rescue:

🐶 Animal Rescue during House Fire🔥 Thurs, Aug 24 @ 2:03pm A total of 13 pets (4 dogs and 9 cats) were removed during a house fire this afternoon in Greene Township. Click here to read the full store and see additional photos: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=701460172024098&id=100064803633731 Video Credit: Franklin Fire Company

Posted by Franklin Fire Company on Thursday, August 24, 2023

