Firefighters rescue 13 pets from house fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters rescued 13 pets from a Franklin County house fire on Thursday.

According to the Franklin Fire Company, crews were dispatched to a home on the 600 block of Brookens Road in Greene Township around 2:00 p.m. on Aug. 24 for a report of a house fire.

The fire company says the initial call came from the homeowner and advised that they were not home, but there were four dogs and 9 cats trapped inside.

Upon arrival, crews say they saw heavy smoke pouring out from the home, but they were able to rescue all 13 pets and extinguish a fire found in the kitchen.

