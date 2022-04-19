Fire destroys home in York County

Fire investigators believe a stove in the basement started the flames that destroyed a Lower Chanceford Township home on Tuesday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home has been deemed a total loss after a fire on Tuesday morning.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the first block of Sinclair Road in Lower Chanceford Township for a fire around 11:00 a.m. on April 19.

Upon arrival, crews found the home to be engulfed in flames.

Firefighters at the scene said it took about two hours to get the flames under control, with wind complicating their efforts.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in a stove in the basement before it quickly spread through the home. However, that has not been ruled the official cause, yet.

The home has been deemed a total loss.

It is unclear how many people have been displaced from the home.