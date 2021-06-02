Two dead in Lancaster County house explosion

The house, located in the 100 block of Waldheim Road in Mount Joy Township, exploded and caught on fire before collapsing Tuesday night.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after an explosion and fire consumed a home in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County Tuesday night.

The deaths were confirmed by Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, who said his office is still working to identify the bodies recovered from the scene.

Diamantoni said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday at a home on the 100 block of Waldheim Road, which is located near Mt. Gretna Road outside Elizabethtown.

Emergency dispatch operators received reports of an explosion and a fire at the time.

Neighbors reported hearing a large explosion, followed by several smaller blasts.