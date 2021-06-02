x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Local News

Two dead in Lancaster County house explosion

The house, located in the 100 block of Waldheim Road in Mount Joy Township, exploded and caught on fire before collapsing Tuesday night.
Credit: Ryan Rimby/FOX43
The scene outside a home explosion in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County on Wednesday, June 2.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after an explosion and fire consumed a home in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County Tuesday night.

The deaths were confirmed by Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, who said his office is still working to identify the bodies recovered from the scene. 

Diamantoni said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday at a home on the 100 block of Waldheim Road, which is located near Mt. Gretna Road outside Elizabethtown. 

Emergency dispatch operators received reports of an explosion and a fire at the time.

Neighbors reported hearing a large explosion, followed by several smaller blasts. 

This is a developing story. FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.