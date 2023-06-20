x
At least 1 displaced after early morning fire in York County

Officials say no one was injured in the blaze, but at least one person is displaced.
Credit: WPMT FOX43

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person was left without a home after an early morning fire in York County.

According to 911 Dispatch, firefighters responded to a home in the 2200 block of Rosstown Road in Warrington Township around 3:50 a.m. on June 20.

Officials say no one was injured in the blaze, but at least one person is displaced. Larry Anderson with the Wellsville Fire Company said the Red Cross was not called.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire, but Pennsylvania State Police and the Wellsville Fire Company are investigating.

Rosstown Road home destroyed in fire

WPMT FOX43

