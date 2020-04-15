Hotel prepares $5 meals for anyone who is looking for low-cost ways to feed their families

If you're looking for a cheap meal, a chef is waiting to prepare it for you.
The Wyndham Garden Hotel at 2000 Loucks Road in West Manchester Township, York County is serving $5 per person meals every week from 2-6 pm Tuesday through Saturday.
The meals are prepared at the hotel and are served curbside-style on a first-come, first-served basis. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
The temporary program was started April 7 by the Altland House Hospitality Group (AHHG). The Community Kitchen of York menu changes daily.
The goal is to serve 2000 meals per week
Donations can be made to the program.
To learn more about the program and find the daily menu, click here.