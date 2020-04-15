Hotel prepares $5 meals for anyone who is looking for low-cost ways to feed their families

The $5 meals are served on a first come, first serve basis at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in West Manchester Township from Tuesday-Saturday

If you're looking for a cheap meal, a chef is waiting to prepare it for you.

The Wyndham Garden Hotel at 2000 Loucks Road in West Manchester Township, York County is serving $5 per person meals every week from 2-6 pm Tuesday through Saturday.

The meals are prepared at the hotel and are served curbside-style on a first-come, first-served basis. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

The temporary program was started April 7 by the Altland House Hospitality Group (AHHG). The Community Kitchen of York menu changes daily.

The goal is to serve 2000 meals per week

Donations can be made to the program.