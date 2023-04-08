Balloons take flight for the 7th annual Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival

The festival kicks off on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Mason Dixon Fairgrounds.

DELTA, Pa. — There were things in the sky on Friday above York County.

But don't worry, they weren't UFOs.

The seventh annual Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival took flight at the Mason Dixon Fairgrounds on Friday.

This festival showcased professional balloonists from over 10 states, tethered balloon rides and an after-dark balloon glow.

There was also entertainment on the ground, including local craft beer and wine tastings, food vendors, artisans, live music and children’s activities.