Admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 or another health issue? Here's how you can still vote

1,229 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in PA. Many more are hospitalized for issues that aren't related to COVID-19.

Hospital officials are helping people who end up in their care on election day to still have their votes counted.

Wellspan is among the health systems in the region that have a long-standing program to give patients the ability to cast an 'emergency' ballot on November 3.

"We've actually been doing it for at least 15 years at York Hospital and as Wellspan has grown, we've incorporated other hospitals into that process," said Ann Kunkel, Vice President of Community Health and Engagement at Wellspan Health.

Wellspan serves nearly 1,000 patients on any given day across all of its hospitals. As of Thursday, 113 patients had been admitted for COVID-19. Across the state, 1,229 are hospitalized for the coronavirus.

The process to cast an 'emergency absentee' ballot is different than casting a regular absentee or mail-in ballot. Per the Department of State, "in emergency situations (such as an unexpected illness or disability and last-minute absence) following the deadline at 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before the election, you can request an Emergency Absentee Ballot. The deadline to submit your Emergency Absentee Ballot Application to the County Election Board is 8:00 pm on election day."

Learn more about emergency absentee ballots here.

Patients who decide to cast a ballot in the hospital must be a registered voter, must meet the qualifications of the emergency ballot process, and must fill out forms to allow the hospital and/or a family member to submit the ballot on their behalf. They also must have their driver's license or another form of identification. Hospitals can only submit ballots for voters who reside in the county in which they are hospitalized.

"We have an acknowledgement first that the individual has a health care need, and that's typically done by the clinical team, that it was unanticipated, and that they desire to execute their fight to vote," said Kunkel.

Kunkel said volunteers from Wellspan's staff of employees help carry out the process on election day. She said employees are background checked.

"There's a chain of command. There's only one person that's able to do that and bring it back to the courthouse," she said.

Wellspan can't predict how many patients will request an emergency absentee ballot, as the program doesn't get underway until election day.

"The unknown factor is this year more than any other year, people are doing mail-in voting," said Kunkel, who added, "you can't really plan for this ahead of time. It really truly is emergency."

Kunkel said Wellspan Health is prepared to handle a higher volume as it normally sees more requests during a national election. Hospital officials plan to conduct the program on election day through around 7 pm, in order to guarantee all votes are submitted by the 8 pm deadline.

Kunkel said Wellspan sees the program as an opportunity to help patients, while also giving "them some hope that life for me is going to get back to normal at some point and time."

In the primary, nearly 30 patients requested the emergency absentee ballot.

"Helping them to know that they can do this while they're in the hospital is something that's really gratifying to our team," she said.