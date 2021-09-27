New hospital set to open as hospitalizations continue to feel pressure across Pennsylvania

Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center opens on October 1

A new hospital is set to open in Cumberland County as other hospitals statewide continue to feel pressure from the rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and reports of packed emergency rooms.

The 300,000 Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center opens its doors to patients October 1st with 110 private inpatient beds, an emergency department, imaging and lab services, specialty services, and women’s health services as well as labor and delivery that will open later in the year.

Take a virtual tour of the new hospital here

"We've really focused on hiring over the past couple weeks. We're on track to hire about 300 employees for opening this week and over the next 3 years we're anticipating having around 900 employees," said Natalie Speece of Penn State Health.

Check the latest COVID-19 hospitalizations

On Monday, the PA Dept of Health reported the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continued to rise. As of Monday, 2,691 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide with 660 in intensive care.