Non-profits in Upper Leacock Township partnering to bring horse riding and grooming for individuals with disabilities

The program starts Tuesday and will run six times throughout the summer. Participants will learn how to ride, groom and lead the horses and how to upkeep a barn.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Aaron’s Acres will be returning to Greystone Manor Therapeutic Riding Center (GMTRC) for its summer program for those with disabilities after being disrupted last summer due to COVID-19.

The program starts Tuesday and will run six times throughout the summer. Participants will be involved in equine-assisted therapies including how to ride, groom and lead horses and how to upkeep a barn.

"This is a fantastic activity that is super-inclusive. It's fun, the kids love it. You can see the smiles on their faces," said Jennifer Rummel, executive director of GMTRC.

Stephanie Fleck, program director of GMTRC said this program is crucial for those with disabilities.

"It’s not about us and our own needs it’s about what - what is going to serve that individual the best so that they can live the most fulfilled life and during COVID, so much of that came to a halt," said Fleck." I just think to be able to start rebuilding that community for them is critical."

Fleck and Rummel also said though this shouldn't replace traditional therapies, people with disabilities see it more as an engaging activity with a pet they consider their own.

"You're spending time with your friends, playing with a, you know, a pet or going horseback riding without realizing how hard you're working on those core muscles on the social engagement," Rummel said.