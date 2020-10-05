Horse dies after getting struck by tractor-trailer in East Hanover Township

It unfolded shortly after 3 a.m., when the tractor-trailer was driving southbound on Laundermilch Road at the intersection of Colt Drive.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A horse died after getting hit by a tractor-trailer in East Hanover Township on Friday.

Police say a horse entered the roadway from the western shoulder and as a result, the tractor-trailer struck the horse.

The horse was partially blocking the southbound travel lane, officials say.

Authorities say a canvas was conducted and the owner of the horse was located. The owner was advised that she would be responsible for removing the carcass.