9 people, including 1 baby, injured in horse and buggy crash

Pennsylvania State Police say an SUV rear-ended a horse and buggy on Strasburg Road, injuring all nine passengers of the buggy—including a baby.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Nine people are recovering after an SUV crashed into a horse and buggy yesterday, injuring all of the passengers—including a baby.

Pennsylvania State Police say the child was flown to a local hospital. The others were also taken to a hospital, and all, including the baby, were in stable condition the last time PSP was updated.