9 people, including 1 baby, injured in horse and buggy crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Nine people are recovering after an SUV crashed into a horse and buggy yesterday, injuring all of the passengers—including a baby.
Pennsylvania State Police say the child was flown to a local hospital. The others were also taken to a hospital, and all, including the baby, were in stable condition the last time PSP was updated.
The crash occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 7 on Strasburg Road in Lancaster County. Troopers say both vehicles were traveling eastbound when the SUV rear-ended the buggy.