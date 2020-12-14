Four dead, four injured after crash involving horse & buggy in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Four people are dead and four people are injured after a crash involving a horse & buggy.
According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to Little Britain Road North and Black Road in Little Britain Township around 7:50 a.m. on December 14.
State Police that the crash involved a horse & buggy and a dump truck.
Four people have died and four other people are injured, state police say.
