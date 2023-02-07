Revolutionary War soldiers honored in Luzerne County

Folks recognized the area's involvement in the Revolutionary War and honored those who lost their lives in a battle at the "First to Fall" event.

PITTSTON, Pa. — All Richard Jenkins has left of his sixth great-grandfather is a powder horn.

His grandfather carried it on his hip throughout his trek during the Revolutionary War.

"And all the towns, wherever there was a battle, they're all notated on the horn," Jenkins said.

But Jenkins' family history is also the local history of Luzerne County.

"Washington appoints my grandfather as a chief guide for Sullivan's march to guide 600 men and 200 boats and two generals for the Wyoming massacre," Jenkins explained.

Former president George Washington worked side by side with Jenkins' sixth great-grandfather for days during the battle of Wyoming.

But Jenkins' cousins paid the ultimate sacrifice on July 2, 1778.

"And those two, Benjamin and Stukley, were the first to fall in the whole Wyoming campaign, the Wyoming Massacre," Jenkins said.

Jenkins family graves live at the Jenkins Harding Cemetery in West Pittston, and the area's historical society want their neighbors to know about their legacy.

"Most of the colonial heritage is gone," Jenkins noted.

"And there are so many people that have no clue what this little, triangle-shaped cemetery is all about, and that's why we started educating," said Mary Protelli, West Pittson Historical Society President.

"It's great that we finally honor them who fell before the battle, but they were victims of the revolutionary war and the fighting that ensued," added Sherry Emershaw, 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment.

Saying the sacrifices Jenkins' ancestors made during this moment in history played a big role in the independence the united states has today.

"We'd be singing 'God Save the Queen' instead of the Star Spangled Banner on the 4th of the July, so we owe them a debt of gratitude for what their sacrifices were for the freedoms we enjoy today," Emershaw said.

