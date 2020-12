The shooting happened in the 900 block of East King Street on Monday evening.

Police investigate a shooting on Monday evening that killed an 18 year-old in York City.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of East King Street, just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say an 18 year-old showed up at a local hospital with a gun shot wound, where he succumbed to his injuries. '

This incident is under investigation by York City Police. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-849-2204, or email dcraven@yorkcity.com