Want to learn more about chocolate? Explore homeschool opportunities at the Hershey Story Museum

The Hershey Story Museum is offering a reinvented homeschooling session for families in the Central Pennsylvania area.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Story Museum is offering a reinvented homeschooling session for families in the Central Pennsylvania area. Participants will learn about Chocolate in Colonial America and the different ingredients and spices that were used in the 1700s.

The program for homeschooling families gives them the opportunity to explore and learn together at the museum, according to Elizabeth Lindsay, manager of education programs at the Hershey Story Museum told FOX43.

The theme for the homeschooling session, "Chocolate in Colonial America" is geared towards students in the 2nd through 8th grades but organizers say students in all grades are welcome.

Hands-on activities include grinding cocoa beans, making colonial-inspired chocolate medallions, and gaining knowledge of the American Chocolatier Milton Hershey.

“This year, students and families together will be able to grind cocoa beans and look at various spices, because in colonial times chocolate wasn’t an eating chocolate, it was something you would drink,” Lindsay explained.

Families will also gain access to the Hershey Story Museum and participate in an educational scavenger hunt through museum exhibits. Including the homeschooling session and scavenger hunt, the program is expected to last two hours.

“For this program, we allow anyone who is part of the family to come in and be together,” Lindsay said.

Families can register for Oct. 18, 25, or Nov. 1, or 8.

Participants can pick between a 9:30 a.m. session or an 11:30 a.m. session.