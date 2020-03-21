Homeless shelters at risk because of COVID-19; what precautions are they taking?

In Pennsylvania, rescues are taking action; some have been forced to make difficult decisions in wake of the global pandemic.

LANCASTER, Pa. — As more people test positive for COVID-19, homeless shelters across the nation are taking extra precautions. In Pennsylvania, rescues across the area are taking action; some have been forced to make difficult decisions in wake of the global pandemic.

Take a second to think about this: With all restaurants and bars open only for takeout and delivery in Pennsylvania, where can those experiencing homelessness go to wash their hands or use the restroom?

In Lancaster, city officials had an idea. Now, there are approximately 10 portable toilets and washing stations designated for the homeless scattered across the city. The Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition or LancCo MyHome is also giving out prepackaged meals and educating those men and women on the threat of virus.

The CDC has also issued guidance for homeless shelters in wake of COVID-19.

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) This interim guidance is based on what is currently known about coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will update this interim guidance as needed and as additional information becomes available. Persons experiencing homelessness may be at risk for infection during an outbreak of COVID-19.

“We have street have street outreach teams that go out, they're still going out, maintaining social distancing to talk to folks. We’ve been deploying educational material,” explained Jen Koppel. “The bigger concern for them is the fact living outside and in the shelter is hard on you and you end up with other conditions, and it does make them more vulnerable, so keeping them protected is our goal."

Meanwhile, in Harrisburg, some shelters have been forced to make tough decisions.

“There is more homeless people on the street. That is just the reality,” said Scott Dunwoody, the executive director of the Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg.

Dunwoody says the Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg is already 20 percent over capacity - even without COVID-19. For the first time in 14 years, Dunwoody adds the mission can no longer accept new guests.

“That hurt for us,” explained Dunwoody. “We have to put a stop to that just for the safety of our guests and staff. It goes counter to our Christian principles which say, ‘go help.’”

Some employees have also been sent home. The mission is now operating with just a skeleton crew and with some help from even some of the men staying there.

“In this instance, it's almost like they're turning the tables on us and saying, ‘we're going to show you how to be encouraged,’” explained Dunwoody.

Through it all, rescue workers say they are just thankful for the community's support and the attitude from the men and women they serve.

“I think going through suffering we say all the time can either push us away from God, or it can in fact draw us closer to him, and I can tell you that these men, our guests, I believe God is intervening, and they are showing that.”

The biggest way people can support is to volunteer to serve the homeless and to make donations to the shelters that help them.

To make a donation to LanCo MyHome, visit this website.