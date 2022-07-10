Homecoming surprise in Lackawanna County

Two sisters, one a cheerleader and the other currently serving in the U.S. Navy, reunited with the help of faculty, family, and Friday night lights.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It's a moment more than six months in the making as Destini Ara walks through a crowded Mid Valley Stadium on her way to surprise her little sister Lashai Delgado.

"My sister is my best friend, and being away from her, especially since she's only 16, it's very hard cause me and her are very close," said Destini Ara, U.S. Navy.

With her sister distracted, Ara made her move, getting a hug that's been overdue for six months.

Lashai finally got her sister and best friend back.

"When she graduated boot camp, that was the last time I saw her. This is my best friend," said Lashai Delgado, Mid Valley High School Junior.

Ara left home back in April of this year to begin basic training. She was later stationed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Now closer to home, the girls' father, Felix Delgado, his wife, and Mid Valley Cheer Coach Lori Killino went to work planning a surprise reunion Lashai would never forget.

"It was kind of hard making sure she gets out of the house before we actually walked into the house. It was kind of at the end we rushed, but we got it done," said Felix Delgado.

Now that both sisters are back together, they plan to catch up.

"I just want to hang out with her for a while, just me and her. Just sisters," said Destini.