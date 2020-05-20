'To this day I haven't set a foot inside': PA buyers ready to move into homes they haven't seen in person

When the Governor announced Pennsylvania would loosen restrictions on real estate Tuesday, realtors geared up to begin showings again.

On Wednesday, realtors across Pennsylvania hurried to start showings again after the state announced Tuesday restrictions would be lifted on the real estate industry.

But, for some sellers and buyers, the news came after they had already purchased their homes. Sometimes, without ever seeing those future homes in person.

"To this day I haven't set a foot inside," said Rich Bender about the house he and his soon-to-be wife just purchased.

The lovebirds told FOX43 their home search began normally with open houses and trips with their realtor through Joy Daniels Real Estate Group. But, when the COVID-19 crisis hit, they were forced to find a home through pictures and a tour via Zoom. Not to mention, the couple also had to postpone their October wedding to June.

"We're actually getting married June 27th. So, we're planning a wedding and buying a house at the same time," said Janae Stansbury, Bender's fiance.

Bender and Stansbury said initially they were against buying a home that they had not seen in person. However, they said they ended up finding a perfect home with help from their realtor.

"It was pretty surreal. It was not something I envisioned going through buying a house," said Bender.

FOX43 NEWS AT 4 AND 5 Would you buy a house you've never seen? These soon-to-be newlyweds did. And, they did it as they also were trying to plan their wedding that was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. WPMT FOX43 at 4 and 5, the loosened restrictions in PA for all those people looking to buy and sell a home. Catch up here: https://www.fox43.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/pa-eases-restrictions-on-real-estate-industry-during-coronavirus-pandemic/521-924eda95-170b-405c-833b-cd803bea3ffc Joy Daniels Real Estate Group Posted by Jamie Bittner on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Katie Testa of Middletown can relate to the couple's story. In April, Testa sold her home and three days later bought another house in Mechanicsburg that she has never stepped foot inside.

"I've driven by it like a stalker a few hundred times it feels like. But, I have not stepped foot in it yet," said Testa.

As for the home Testa sold, Testa was also forced to take the photos used to sell it with her iPhone as a photographer was not able to visit her home during the COVID-19 crisis.

"My realtor gave me tips on, you know, like lighting and all that and maybe certain angles to use," said Testa, who also used Joy Daniels Real Estate Group to sell and buy her home.

When asked what room Testa looks forward to seeing the most, she said "the living room. It looks bright. There's a fireplace in it and I'm just excited to see it."

Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that real estate showings could continue with the use of masks and certain guidelines for social distancing. However, open houses are still restricted in the state.

Read the full guidelines from the state for the real estate industry here.

As for Bender and Stansbury, they said the entire experience throughout the pandemic has put things in perspective for them. They have decided to downsize their large wedding to a smaller wedding. And, they have decided to look back and laugh about the situation involving their home.

"We just want to get married. We're going to have a house. We just want to get married," said Stansbury.